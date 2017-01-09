On December 21, 2016, The Minority Chamber of Commerce (MCC) held its 16th Annual Minority Leadership Awards Gala to recognize and reward those individuals who have exhibited leadership as entrepreneurs, public service, or in the corporate world. Sixteen individuals and companies were honored for their service and leadership to minority communities. Miami Job Corps Center Director Mary Geoghegan was among the honorees.

Geoghegan, originally from Springfield, Massachusetts, moved to South Florida in 2013 to accept the role of center director at the U.S. Department of Labor’s Miami Job Corps Center operated by ResCare Inc. Geoghegan has over 30 years of workforce training experience, including Job Corps.

“To see our students succeed is my greatest reward. Whether they move on to the military, college, Job Corps Advanced Training or a job, the newfound confidence they have when they leave Job Corps is something they’ll take with them throughout their lives,” Geoghegan said. “I’m thrilled to be part of this life-changing experience for them. It is an honor to be recognized by the Minority Chamber of Commerce for the rewarding work I get to do every day at Miami Job Corps Center.”

According to MCC President Doug Mayorga, “The evening’s recipients are true visionaries and leaders that inspire success now and for future generations of leaders in South Florida and their communities.”

The awards were presented in recognition of the incredible dedication of these sixteen individuals and their leadership. They have given their service, support, talent, solidarity, compassion and collaboration to the Minority Chamber of Commerce’s business community and citizens. Each person has served not only as a mentor, but has also served the entire community in much broader roles and almost all continue to serve.