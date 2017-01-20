Students and staff from Miami Job Corps Center participated in three unique volunteer opportunities to celebrate MLK Jr. Day.

On Sunday, 1/15/17, The City of Miami Gardens held its MLK celebration at Betty T. Ferguson Park. The event included a Young Entrepreneur’s presentation. Leadership students from Miami Job Corps Center volunteered as ushers and greeters and also enjoyed the festivities. “It was inspiring to see kids younger than myself striving for their dreams at such a young age” stated MarcAnthony Shivers, Student Government President at Miami Job Corps Center. “The Leadership students from Miami Job Corps Center were all team players and a sincere pleasure to work with. Bright, polite and engaged, these students were a welcome addition to help our City celebrate the future of MLK’s dream” remarked Noelle K. Barnes, Public Affairs Specialist, City of Miami Gardens.

Under the direction of their UBC Carpentry trade instructors Ms. Aleyda Rodriguez and Mr. Luis Sanchez, students volunteered on MLK Day, 1/16/17, with Hands on Broward to paint murals and do landscaping at Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Montessori Academy in Ft. Lauderdale. Students worked as mentors to other volunteers and were hardworking and very dependable.

Student Anthony Palermo said of the experience “It was an experience I’ll never forget. Helping others and helping the school look better made me happy.”

On Monday, MLK Day, 1/16/17, Miami Job Corps Center students and staff including Center Director Ms. Mary Geoghegan volunteered serving lunch at the Miami Rescue Mission. “Volunteering helps us all develop an appreciation of where we are in life. It also provides us an opportunity to understand the value of giving to others. Giving to others was especially felt on MLK Day, however, Miami Job Corps Center volunteers year round and it is our privilege to serve our community” stated Mary Geoghegan.