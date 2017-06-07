This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Plus, groundbreaking of New Sales Center location set to open in August.

Midtown Doral, a residential metropolis that will include residential, office, and retail space plus unparalleled amenities is pleased to announce their list of highly anticipated retail tenants set to open by the end of this year. This vibrant community with striking architecture and modern designs will provide a variety of boutique shops, services, and restaurants. Plus, Midtown is excited to announce the opening of the new state of the art sales center that is set to open in July. All sales for Phase II at Midtown Doral and concierge style service for residents and retail tenants will be available at the new location.

The current list of retailers set to open from July to December of this year includes:

Capriccio-Authentic Italian Eatery • Burgerim-Gourmet Burgers • Delirio Fresh Co.-Health Food Restaurant

4-D- Gelato Chain • Cancun Grill-Mexican Restaurant • Café Domino • Midtown Steakhouse • Suave Dental •

Century Homebuilders Group Sales Center • Maroosh-Mediterranean Restaurant • The Spot Barber Shop •

The Blow Bar Salon • Yogurt for You • Venetian Nails • Massage Green • Doral Veterinary Care •

Cheris Baby Boutique

The new sales center will provide clients a unique buying experience. Midtown Doral will include over 1,500 residential units, a retail, office and hotel component plus a state of the art Clubhouse and Fitness Center including athletic courts, an infinity pool with private cabana areas, a lounge and bar, and a first class salon and spa.

Developer Sergio Pino stated, “Midtown Doral, a metropolis that has expansive amenities is a community where one can truly live, work and play. Midtown is the epitome of the continued evolution of Doral; the retailers, smart technology system, and mixed use concept are just the tip of the iceberg. The next phase’s completion will change the landscape of Doral and I am excited to be at the forefront of this project.”

For more information regarding Midtown Doral, please visit www.midtowndoral.com , or please contact their sales center at 786-391-1421.