Military Affairs Board salutes “National Vietnam War Veteran’s Day” on March 29

March 29 is National Vietnam War Veteran’s Day and the Military Affairs Board, chaired by Commissioner Jose “Pepe” Diaz, honors the men and women who served and sacrificed during the longest conflict in United States history.

President Trump recently signed into law the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017, establishing the National Vietnam War Veterans Day. It was on March 29, 1973 that combat and combat support units withdrew from South Vietnam.

National Vietnam War Veteran’s Day recognizes the 9 million Americans, approximately 7 million living today, which served in the U.S. Armed Forces from November 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975. The commemoration makes no distinction between veterans who served during those 20 years. There were 58,000 fatalities.

Please join Chairman Diaz and the Military Affairs Board in recognizing the service and duty rendered by all servicemen and women of this era. Let’s observe this day by thanking a Vietnam veteran for their service by using #VietnamWarVeteransDay on social media.

