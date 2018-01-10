Mind Body Social & City of Doral announce WELLNESS WEDNESDAYS, a year-round event series!

The series will debut on January 17 th at 7pm at Morgan Levy Park

The City of Doral and Mind Body Social have partnered up for WELLNESS WEDNESDAYS, a year-round series taking place on the 3rd Wednesday of every month. Events will be free to all, focused on health and wellness and hosted across the city’s parks and properties.

To reserve your spot, visit www.mindbodysocialevents.com

From boxing with ex-MMA fighter Gabriel ‘Stunna” Varona and a full-body workout with VDA coach Vanessa De Agrela, to mommy-brunches, bubble-soccer and hikes with your pup, the series is designed to have something for everyone.

At the center of each experience will be Mayor Bermudez’s “Step-Up Your Health, Doral ” wellness initiative, to adopt a healthier lifestyle for both the body and mind by becoming the “City of a Billion Steps”.

“Mind Body Social was created with the sole purpose of making our lives, and the lives of the people around us better; providing opportunities to be mindful while having fun and connecting with our community through unique experiences” said co-founders Jose Antonio & Luis Sanabria.

The 3rd Wednesday of Wellness series will be 100% supported through local business and national sponsors, whose mission is to bring wellness to their customers.

Event details When: Wednesday, January 17th at 7pm Where: Morgan Levy Park, 5300 NW 102nd Ave, Doral, FL 33178. What: 60 minutes with ex-MMA fighter Gabriel “Stunna” Varona & Vanessa De Agrela in a joint workout session How: Admission is free with online registration at www.mindbodysocial.com

Capacity is limited!