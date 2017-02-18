U.S. Secretary of Education Ms. Betsy DeVos has been invited by the Minority Chamber of Commerce to serve as keynote speaker at the 14th Annual Conference for Women, March 17 at the Intercontinental Miami at Doral. The theme of this event, open to MCC members only, is “Putting More Women in Leadership,” and will include other nationally recognized speakers.

Nearly 100 businesswomen are expected to attend this high-profile event, which also offers a full day of networking, professional development, and personal-growth opportunities. Preferred Members receive complimentary admission.

Women leaders from the private and public sector will share their insights and expertise on a range of topics including personal growth, career advancement, public service, money management, small business and entrepreneurship, social media branding, and more. This year’s conference focuses on entrepreneurship education to encourage women to take a greater role in changing the course of their own lives and businesses, and in being a force for change in their communities.

Women’s Conference Details

Moderator of the forum, MCC President Doug Mayorga, said, “This event is important for our women in business and public services who are always seeking opportunities. One of the key advantages of this regional conference for women is to seek out sustainable solutions regarding the different issues affecting their leadership. The priority of MCC is to promote growth among women as minority business owners. These women are activists and leaders in their fields and their collective wisdom challenges us all to make the most of our own lives, talents, and experiences – in short, to believe in our own power.”

Local Leader Meet Ups offer attendees the chance to have one-on-one conversations with local businesswomen and community leaders, and intimate Expert Exchange sessions offer a focused discussion with industry veterans. Conference attendees also have the opportunity to participate in the popular Trade Pavilion, featuring business experts, Coaches Corner on marketing and social media, and much more.

About the Minority Chamber of Commerce: Since 2000, MCC has actively engaged small business owners, professionals, and policymakers in support of public-policy solutions, and has delivered information and resources to members interested in driving a strong economy. MCC regularly engages its network of 50,000 small business owners, along with its formal strategic partnership program of nearly 150 large corporations, to reach more than 500,000 minority entrepreneurs at the local, national, and international levels. MCC’s extensive programs and events help educate and inform policymakers, the news media, and other stakeholders on key issues impacting minority small businesses, professionals, and freelancers, including access to procurement – contracts with supplier diversity, capital, taxes, healthcare, and retirement, entrepreneurship, and workforce development.

