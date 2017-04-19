Minority Chamber of Commerce has selected Miami — where multiculturalism is a way of life — as the site of its 2017 World Conference of Municipalities, May 25-29. The annual international conference at Trump National Doral Miami will focus on issues related to sustainable development but also addresses international cooperation, security, modern development practices, hosting large scale activities, and other topics in the fields of urban planning, air pollution, green energy, economics, and international relations.

The Conference features new and different economic development programs, outstanding speakers, and events with the following purposes:

Creating sister cities between large U.S municipalities with global cities.

Promoting inter-city cooperation in economics, security and entrepreneurship development;

Finding solutions to urban sustainable development;

Disseminating advanced urban management concepts and techniques;

Promoting global community, friendship and cooperation among enterprises and large institutions;

Building a global network of mutual learning and cooperation among cities; and

Spreading urban civilization and progress.

“This is a big challenge for Minority Chamber of Commerce to transcend national and institutional barriers by bringing together participants from the public, multilateral agencies, and private sectors,” said Doug Mayorga, President of the Executive Committee of the Minority Chamber.

“Additionally, attendees will be recruited from around the globe in order to bring together participants from disparate geographic areas,” he said. “I believe attendance at this conference is a prudent investment for any municipality’s future with a simple purpose: to convey culture, exchange ideas, create new partnerships, and promote the sustainable economic development.”

With the vibrant and diverse city of Miami as the backdrop, attendees are encouraged to make plans now to attend the conference, Mayorga continued. “It’s like living in Latin America, but with security, an international environment, multilingual society, technology, and modern infrastructure.”

About the World Conference of Municipalities Miami: Six General Sessions and 12 different breakout sessions, and a comprehensive agenda of workshops to strengthen skills. Education sessions with topics on Leadership, Emergency & Response, Smart Cities, Communication, Partnership-Investment, Technology, Sustainable Municipalities, Management, Budget/Finance, Environments, and more.

About MCC: The Minority Chamber of Commerce is an independent private business international association founded in 2000 that promotes continuing entrepreneurship education, resources and economic development serving the needs of municipalities and other allied associations from cities and towns worldwide, also engages in municipal research needs, and fosters a spirit of mutual assistance and good fellowship among Mayors around the globe.

For more information, visit www.worldmunicipalitiesforum.org or contact Maria Loaisiga via e-mail at director@minoritychamber.net or call 786-406-2190.