In recognition of National Missing Children’s Day, Florida National University, its POWERHOUSE and the Dr. Jose Regueiro Foundation will Host Third Annual Missing Children’s Awareness and Prevention Rally on Thursday, May 25th, 2017 at 10AM.

Missing Children is an epidemic that plagues our global community every single day. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reports that roughly 800,000 children are reported as missing in the United States each year. Of those children that are reported missing, about 20 percent are not found alive. We cannot sit idly by and let our children continue to be taken from their families and stripped of their freedom.



Florida National University, its Powerhouse Steering Committee and the Dr. Jose Regueiro Foundation have collaborated to present the Third Annual Missing Children’s Awareness and Prevention Rally. The event will take place on Thursday, May 25th, 2017 at 10AM outside of Florida National University’s Hialeah Campus, which is located at: 4425 W 20th Avenue, Hialeah, FL 33012.

