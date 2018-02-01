Mom and Pop grant applications available to District 12 small business owners

Miami-Dade County small business owners in County Commissioner Jose “Pepe” Diaz’s district (District 12) can now apply for up to $2,500 in grants from Miami-Dade County’s Mom and Pop Small Business Grant Program.

Applications are available, starting Monday, February 5 until Thursday, February 22 at www.miamidade.gov/district12. They also can be picked up at Commissioner Diaz’s district office at 8345 NW 12th St., Miami, FL 33126.

To be eligible, businesses must be located in District 12, have no more than 7 full-time employees, be in operation for at least one year, and not be part of a national chain. Prior recipients may apply as long as they have not received funding for the previous two consecutive years.

A mandatory workshop explaining the requirements and how to complete the application will be held on Thursday, February 22 at 6:30 p.m. at the Firefighters Memorial Building, 8000 NW 21st St., Miami, FL 33122. Anyone not attending will not be eligible to apply.

The Mom and Pop Small Business Grant Program was created to provide financial and technical assistance to qualified for-profit small businesses that are approved for funding. Mom and Pop Grants are administered in collaboration with respective County Commissioners’ offices.

The grant program benefited 54 District 12 businesses in 2017.

For more information, call 305-599-1200.