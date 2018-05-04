Mommy & Me Workout in Downtown Doral

Mind Body Social has partnered up with Publix and some of the most popular influencers in town to create a month-long series, especially for moms, featuring FREE wellness events throughout the month of May at Downtown Doral, FL.

The series was created to give mothers a variety of opportunities to connect with themselves and their kids through activities that exercise the mind and body, as well as provide easy solutions for healthy eating.

“Having the support of a partner like Publix, allows us to amplify the message of Mind Body Social and reach deeper into the vibrant community of Downtown Doral. Their philosophy behind products like the ‘Greenwise’ line, online easy ordering system and ‘Ready To Cook’ chef inspired meal selections, is very much aligned with our mission of providing everyday people, practical tools for healthier living” said co-founders, Luis Sanabria & Jose Antonio Hernandez.

“Publix is committed to helping and supporting our moms in our local communities, and this series and partnership with Mind Body Social, was a phenomenal opportunity to do just that.” said Publix spokesperson, Nicole Krauss.

Local influencers and experts will be featured throughout the series.

This series is part of the continued wellness efforts and health initiatives by the City of Doral, and the mayor’s “Step Up Program”, whose objective is to become the first city to reach One Billion Steps.

Events and workshops include: Mommy & Me Workout, Pilates, Nutrition Workshops, Prenatal Yoga, Baby & Me Yoga, Mindfulness Meditation / Mindful Eating, “15-min Workout” workshop and a “5-min Snack” workshop.

To review the full calendar of events or reserve your spot, visit: mindbodysocialevents.com