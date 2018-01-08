Neon light show highlights first New Year’s celebration at CityPlace

CityPlace Doral, the city’s premier lifestyle hub, welcomed locals and guests to count down the last seconds of 2017 and celebrate 2018 with family and friends on the property’s lively entertainment plaza.

The evening marked CityPlace Doral’s first-annual New Year’s Eve event – easily one of the most exciting places to be in the city to ring in the new year. Latin artist Tairon Aguilera performed live with his Latin fusion band throughout the night amping up excitement for midnight.

Guests enjoyed an amazing outdoor-indoor ambiance, while taking in the sights and sounds, including the destination’s signature fountain shows. They also strolled around the entertainment plaza, visited boutiques, and dined at one of the many restaurants offering New Year’s Eve specials including Cabo Flats, Brimstone Woodfire Grill, City Works Eatery & Pour House, King’s, and CineBistro.

CityPlace Doral lead the countdown on the property’s huge digital display board and the plaza became larger than life when the clock struck midnight and locals and guests cheered to the new year – the crescendo to CityPlace Doral’s first-ever New Year’s Eve event.

For more information, visit www.cityplacedoral.com[cityplacedoral.com]