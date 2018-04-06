Nominate Doral to Receive a $20K Grant to Improve a Park

City with the most nominations gets a grant for a local park through ‘Meet Me at the Park’ Earth Month campaign

For the fourth year in a row, the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) is collaborating with The Walt Disney Company — including Disney|ABC Television Group and ESPN — to help fund local park improvement projects across the country through the national “Meet Me at the Park” Earth Month campaign. The city that receives the most nominations will receive a $20,000 grant to improve a local park.

Local parks make Doral a better place to live, work, learn and play. Parks are essential to our city’s health and wellbeing. They provide safe places for our residents to be active and enjoy nature—and they help preserve the environment and bring people together to create a sense of community. That is why from April 1st to April 30th Doral residents will have the opportunity to nominate our city to receive $20,000 in grant funding to make improvements at one of our local parks.

By visiting NRPA.org/Disney, park supporters can nominate our city. At the end of April, the city with the most nominations will receive the grant funding. Everyone who nominates a city will be entered into a drawing for a GoPro Prize Pack.

“I call on our community to nominate Doral for this wonderful grant, which will benefit us in our commitment to continue expanding and improving our world class parks facilities,” stated Mayor Juan Carlos Bermudez. “Parks & recreation is undoubtedly an essential component to our resident’s quality of life, keeping them active, healthy and connected to their family and neighbors.”

This Earth Month, Doral residents can show what parks mean to our community by nominating our great city. Encourage your friends to nominate our city by taking a selfie in your favorite park and using the hashtags #MeetMeAtThePark, #Parkies and #CelebrateEarth.

“At NRPA we believe everyone deserves a great park. That’s why we’re proud to collaborate with The Walt Disney Company on this campaign,” said Lori Robertson, NRPA director of conservation. “Everyone is encouraged to join us in giving back to the places that shape so much of our lives by participating in this year’s campaign. A nomination for your favorite park is all it takes.”

During April, a public service announcement (PSA) supporting the Meet Me at the Park campaign will be shared with audiences across Disney, including ESPN, ABC Television Network, ABC-owned and affiliate stations, Freeform, Disney Channel, Disney XD, Disney Junior, the ABC app and other digital platforms. The PSA will also be available to view on the voting site at www.NRPA.org/DisneyMeetMeAtThePark. Additionally, Radio Disney will support the campaign with an on-air radio spot.

For more information and to nominate your city, visit NRPA.org/DisneyMeetMeAtThePark