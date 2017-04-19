Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

North Shore Medical Center Recognized For Outstanding Improvement In Patient Satisfaction

By: Community News |April 19, 2017

Trevor Fetter, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Tenet Healthcare; Dian Adams, Vice President Patient Care Services and Chief Nursing Officer, Tenet Healthcare; Manny Linares, CEO, North Shore Medical Center; Eric Evans, President of Hospital Operations

North Shore Medical Center was honored with the “Outstanding Improvement in Patient Satisfaction” award during Tenet’s Hospital Strategy Conference Awards Dinner in Dallas, Texas. This award recognizes hospitals that achieved the greatest percentage improvement in their total Patient Satisfaction Score, which represents a weighting of inpatient, outpatient and ED patient satisfaction.

“Part of our ability to improve the patient experience at North Shore is a committed teamwork approach and that all of our employees are fully engaged in providing service excellence to our patients,” said Manny Linares, chief executive officer.  

First and foremost, he is known as a CEO who is hands on and “owns” the patient experience which transcends to all employees within the organization. North Shore has a Service Excellence Department that oversees the entire patient experience for every patient on a daily basis. This team works to achieve the goal of 100% satisfaction during every patient’s hospital stay.

