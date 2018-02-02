One stop shop for Valentine’s Day right here at CityPlace Doral

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CityPlace Doral is the go-to destination for celebrating Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, as it is a one-stop shop for a great night with your significant other – or even your bestie.

As Miami’s newest happening lifestyle hub, the property will come alive in the evening with live music on the plaza featuring Latin Jazz, 7:30 – 10:30 p.m., and the debut of new fountain shows including Justin Bieber’s “Sorry” and “Where is the Love” by The Black Eyed Peas.

Locals and guests also can enjoy dinner plus a movie, bowling plus dinner, shopping plus dinner, dinner plus dessert, or even a stroll around the plaza to experience the popular fountain shows and dance to the live band on the plaza.

Local specials include:

• Cabo Flats: Valentine’s Day dinner special for two for $55 (add two Cabo margaritas, mojitos, a glass of wine, or Prosecco for an extra $10).

• Brimstone Woodfire Grill: Featuring cocktail specials and chocolate covered strawberries; Valentine’s featured drink, “Cupid’s Kiss,” and specialty menu items.

• CineBistro: A la carte or prix fix menu $85 for two and Martini specials.

• Kings: All-You-Can-Play for $15.99 all day and specialty menu items.

Located at 8300 NW 36 St., CityPlace Doral is a master-planned, mixed-use complex that opened January 2017. Nestled in the dynamic employment center of Doral in the heart of Miami-Dade County, CityPlace features 300,000 sq-ft of retail space, luxury living, and more than 40 dining, shopping, and entertainment destinations for all palettes and walks of life. Visit www.cityplacedoral.com for information.