Open letter from Barbara Pimentel, Chair of Doral Business Council

I am honored and humbled to serve as the Chair of the Doral Business Council for 2017. I follow a strong legacy of leaders who have worked together with the staff, board, community, and businesses to make the City of Doral the best place to live, work, and play.

The Doral Business Council (DBC) is the original business organization formed back in 2004 and has been the true “Business Force for Doral” for the business community ever since. The DBC has often been imitated but it will never be duplicated, we have always been and will continue to be the voice of businesses in Doral and its surrounding communities.

City of Doral has changed greatly in the last 14 years as we have learned that we can use the best resource we have – our people – to improve economic and community development. Over the years we have faced challenges, but I want us to be able to look back and say we are better because of the challenges we overcame. Throughout it all, the DBC has been an encouragement and resource to lead the way for the future.

We have looked back, and now, to build upon the successes that we have achieved, I want us to take it to the next level. To start, let’s reflect on ourselves personally and professionally. his kind of self-evaluation isn’t always easy, as we grow and succeed individually, we build our community together. Together we can continue to make the city of Doral the best place to live, work and play in the future, too.

I look forward to working alongside each of you. I will be reaching out to many of you this year to get your opinions because I sincerely want to hear them. Please contact me with your concerns and suggestions at chairman@doralbusiness.com