Palmetto General Hospital Earns “A” for Patient Safety in Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade

By achieving an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Palmetto General Hospital receives recognition as one of the safest hospitals in the U.S.

The Leapfrog Group, a national patient safety watchdog, assigns letter grades A through F to hospitals nationwide which provides the most complete picture of patient safety in the U.S. Palmetto General Hospital was one of 832 awarded an “A” for its commitment to keeping patients safe and meeting the highest safety standards in the country.

“The administration team of Palmetto General Hospital is extremely proud of this recognition. We are constantly working to maintain the highest standards,” said Ana Mederos, Chief Executive Officer of Palmetto General Hospital. “Every department in this hospital is committed to providing a safe environment.”

Developed under the guidance of a Blue Ribbon National Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign A, B, C, D and F grades to more than 2,600 U.S. hospitals twice per year. It is calculated by top patient safety experts, peer reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public.

“It takes consistent, unwavering dedication to patients to achieve the highest standards of patient safety. An ‘A’ Safety Grade recognizes hospitals for this accomplishment,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “We congratulate the clinicians, Board, management and staff of Palmetto General Hospital for showing the country what it means to put patient safety first.”

To see Palmetto General Hospital’s full grade, and to access consumer-friendly patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit www.hospitalsafetygrade.org.

For more information about Palmetto’s services, visit www.palmettogeneral.com.