Palmetto General Hospital Names Physician of the Month

Palmetto General Hospital recognizes Dr. Juan Querol, infectious disease, as the Physician of the Month. Dr. Querol was nominated by hospital employees and physicians who describe him as compassionate and knowledgeable with exceptional bed side manners. Dr. Querol is a great team player. Dr. Nanavati was presented with a plaque in recognition of his outstanding service, commitment and dedication to patients and staff at the hospital.

