Palmetto General Hospital Names Resident of the First Quarter – Dr. Kara Lappin

Palmetto General Hospital recognizes Dr. Kara Lappin as the resident of the first quarter.

Dr. Lappin was nominated by her peers, students and faculty who describe her as compassionate and knowledgeable.

“Dr. Lappin is an exceptional intern not only working hard for her patients, but also taking the time to make everyone’s day a little brighter,” said Dr. Manuel Brito, Vice President and Director of Graduate Medical Education at Palmetto General Hospital.

Dr. Lappin receives this honor amongst the 90 residents that are participating in the program.