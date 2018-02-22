Palmetto General Hospital Names Resident of the Second Quarter

Palmetto General Hospital recognizes Dr. Benjamin Phelps as the resident of the second quarter.

Dr. Phelps was nominated by his peers, students and faculty who describe him as compassionate and knowledgeable.

“Dr. Phelps has gone above and beyond the call of duty to assist in patient care and use every encounter as a learning opportunity,” said Dr. Manuel Brito, Vice President and Director of Graduate Medical Education at Palmetto General Hospital. “He is a leader with the utmost potential.”

Dr. Phelps receives this honor amongst the 90 residents that are participating in the program.