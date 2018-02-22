Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

Palmetto General Hospital Names Resident of the Second Quarter

By: Community News |February 22, 2018

image1-min

Right: Dr. Benjamin Phelps

Palmetto General Hospital recognizes Dr. Benjamin Phelps as the resident of the second quarter. 

Dr. Phelps was nominated by his peers, students and faculty who describe him as compassionate and knowledgeable. 

“Dr. Phelps has gone above and beyond the call of duty to assist in patient care and use every encounter as a learning opportunity,” said Dr. Manuel Brito, Vice President and Director of Graduate Medical Education at Palmetto General Hospital. “He is a leader with the utmost potential.”

Dr. Phelps receives this honor amongst the 90 residents that are participating in the program.

Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business

Click Here
Print Friendly

Be the first to comment on "Palmetto General Hospital Names Resident of the Second Quarter"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*