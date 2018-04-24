Palmetto General Hospital Receives an ‘A’ for Patient Safety in Spring 2018 – Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade

The Leapfrog Group, a Washington D.C-based organization aiming to improve health care quality and safety for consumers and purchasers, releases the new Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades. Palmetto General Hospital was one of 750 awarded an ‘A’ for its efforts in protecting patients from harm and meeting the highest safety standards in the U.S. The Safety Grade assigns an A, B, C, D or F grade to hospitals across the country based on their performance in preventing medical errors, infections and other harms among patients in their care.

“Every department in this hospital is committed to providing a safe environment,” said Ana Mederos, Chief Executive Officer of Palmetto General Hospital. “The administrative team is committed to serving the community and giving the best possible care to all our patients, and we are very proud of this recognition.”

“This is the only national rating of how well hospitals protect patients from preventable harm and death, such as medical errors, infections, and injuries,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “Receiving an ‘A’ Safety Grade means a hospital is among the best in the country for preventing these terrible problems and putting their patients first, 24 hours a day.”

Developed under the guidance of an Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to approximately 2,500 U.S. hospitals twice per year. It is peer reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public.

To see Palmetto General Hospital’s full grade, and to access consumer-friendly patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, go to www.hospitalsafetygrade.org. For more information about Palmetto’s services, please visit www.palmettogeneral.com.Palmetto General Hospital is a 368 bed acute-care hospital located at 2001 West 68th Street in Hialeah, Florida and is a part of Tenet Healthcare’s Eastern Region, Coastal Division. The hospital has served the medical and healthcare needs of Northwest Miami-Dade and Southwest Broward counties for over 45 years.

Palmetto General Hospital offers a broad range of services including: adult and pediatric emergency care, maternity, mental health, hyperbaric, wound care, comprehensive stroke center, sleep disorders center, a cardiac and vascular program that includes both medical and range of surgical services as well as a bariatric program, surgical oncology and the hospital is also a Joint Commission Comprehensive Stroke Center.

Palmetto General Hospital’s Bariatric Surgery Program has been designated a Center of Excellence in Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery, Accredited as a Comprehensive Center, the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Acreditation and Quality Improvement Program and a Bariatric Center of Excellence., American College of Surgeons (ACS). The hospital has also been awarded the Breast Imaging Center of Excellence by the American College of Radiology.

Palmetto General Hospital is the recipient of the American Heart Association Get With the Guidelines® Gold Plus Performance Achievement Award for heart failure treatment and American Heart Association Get With the Guidelines® Stroke Gold Plus Performance Achievement Award.

Palmetto General Hospital, recently named one of the nation’s Top Performers on Key Quality Measures by the Joint Commission which is a fully accredited by the oldest and largest hospital accreditation agency in. To learn more about Palmetto General Hospital, please visit www.palmettogeneral.com or call 1-800-522-5292