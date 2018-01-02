Palmetto General Hospital Welcomes 2018 New Year’s Baby

Palmetto General Hospital is proud to announce its 2018 New Year’s Baby.

Parents Hansel Fontela and Darisleydis Amador rang in the New Year with the arrival of their baby boy Dylon Fontela, weighing 7lbs., 2oz., at 8:48 am.

“Every baby that is born at Palmetto General Hospital is special, but Dylon goes down in the books as our first delivery of 2018! We congratulate Hansel and Darisleydis on the birth of their beautiful baby boy, and we wish the family continued health and happiness in the New Year,” said Ana Mederos, CEO of Palmetto General Hospital.