Patients’ in-network access restored June 1 at Tenet Hospitals

Effective June 1, 2017, all patients covered under Humana’s commercial and Medicare health insurance in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach Counties will have in-network access to all Tenet Healthcare hospitals, sister facilities, physician clinics and hospital-affiliated outpatient centers.

The new agreement extends to the following hospitals in Florida:

• Coral Gables Hospital

• Delray Medical Center

• Florida Medical Center, a campus of North Shore

• Good Samaritan Medical Center

• Hialeah Hospital

• North Shore Medical Center

• Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center

• Palmetto General Hospital

• St. Mary’s Medical Center

• West Boca Medical Center

“We are pleased that Humana members will regain in-network access to our care network in the communities that we serve,” said Marsha Powers, chief executive officer of Tenet’s Eastern Region, Coastal Division.

“Our patients are our highest priority, and we look forward to once again serving as the provider of choice for those with Humana health insurance,” he added.

Tenet Healthcare’s Florida hospitals are part of the company’s Eastern Region, Coastal Division. The Florida system is comprised of nine acute care hospitals with 10 sites of service and 3,483 beds and numerous related health care services.

To find a physician, visit at www.tenetflorida.com. For information about access to the Tenet care network, call the organization’s dedicated health insurance info line at 800-290-0836.