Miami-Dade Animal Services offers $4 pet adoptions during Paws of July promotion

Miami-Dade Animal Services (Animal Services) invites the community to choose adoption first by offering a special Paws of July adoption special. Starting Saturday, July 1 through Friday, July 7, 2017, pet adoptions are $4* for dogs over 4 months old and free for all cats.

Pet adoptions include spay/neuter surgery, age appropriate vaccinations and microchip. *Discount does not apply to puppies 4 months and younger. Adopters must purchase a $27 license for all dogs adopted.

The special adoption discount applies for dogs and cats adopted at the Pet Adoption and Protection Center located at 3599 NW 79 Avenue, Doral, FL, 33122, the Petco Adoption Center in South Miami and at all Animal Services community pet adoption events.

Animal Services is also reminding pet owners to consider their pet’s safety as well as their own during Independence Day. While a fun and festive holiday, large gatherings, loud noises and fireworks can be very frightening for pets. Consider microchipping your pet as an added measure of protection in the event your pet gets lost. Animal Services offers microchips for pet owners at a low-cost of $15.

Note: Miami-Dade Animal Services Pet Adoption and Protection Center will be closed to the public on Tuesday, July 4, 2017 in observance of the Independence Day holiday.

For more information, visit Animal Services website or call 3-1-1.