Just about every SEO workshop that I give I have one or two business owners who are paying $300 to $900 per month for SEO, Search Engine Optimization!

What they don’t know is that paying for monthly optimiztion does nothing for your Google Search presence!

Google is NOT against you! What Google wants is simple… provide them a Real, Keyword Rich, Relevant and Homogeneous website, create some quality links back to your website and create great content on high Pagerank (PR) sites and your chances of showing up at the top of the Google, Bing and Yahoo and dramatically increased!

But note…

No one can guarantee that you will show up on page 1 of Google! ABSOLUTELY NO One! If they do, they are lying to you! With proper SEO techniques and tools it can take as long as 2 years to get to the top of Google!

There are other legal techniques to accelerate your presence on page 1 of Google but no magic bullet!

Your best bet is to learn real SEO techniques combined with real Social Media strategies that will accelerate and enhance your chance of showing up on the first page of Google.

SEO COURSE INFORMATION

March 21st, 20117

Learn how to dramatically improve your search engine (SEO) results!

Learn why you shouldn’t pay for monthly SEO services!

In this seminar we will cover the following topics:

What Google and the other Search Engines are looking for in your website

and the other Search Engines are looking for in your website How to choose a web site designer and how to make sure they do a great job for you

Comparing html site to Flash, PHP and design platforms for web sites Options available for designing web sites yourself

The basic mechanics of building a web site that the search engines like

All the web site elements required for good SEO How to read the “Source” of a web site

How to find the keyword that people are actually searching for

How to submit your web site to the search engines Which tools work to help increase your web site rankings

How to incorporate Social Media Marketing strategies with your SEO strategies for maximum search engine rankings



