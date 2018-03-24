Kids get free pin painting and ‘Big Peepin Milkshakes’ at KINGS Doral this Easter

Looking for an alternative to the annual Easter brunch? KINGS Dining & Entertainment Doral plans to switch up the family holiday with gaming, entertainment, and dining all under one roof.

On April 1, KINGS Dining & Entertainment in Doral will offer the following special in addition to their regular services and menu:

Big Peepin’ Milkshake: Indulge in a decadent strawberry milkshake with whipped cream, sprinkles, and peeps marshmallows;

Free Pin Painting for the Kiddos: Forget egg painting, kids are invited to show off their creative talents at KINGS and paint bowling pins for free;

Dine-then-Bowl Reservations: Guests booking their dining reservation through OpenTable will be automatically moved to the beginning of the wait list for bowling.

KINGS Doral boasts an expansive dining, cocktail and entertainment venue at the mixed-use complex destination, CityPlace Doral – its first-ever South Florida location. The new 20,000-square-foot complex is its most impressive to date, featuring an executive-chef driven scratch kitchen, inventive crafty cocktails, 14 ten-pin bowling lanes, a four-lane private bowling suite, full-service upscale lounge, and private dining spaces.

KINGS Dining & Entertainment is located at 3450 NW 83 Ave., Suite 152, Doral, FL 33122. For information on Kings Bowl Miami-Doral, visit kingsbowlamerica.com or call 844-494-9400.