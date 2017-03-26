This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Doral Citizens Police Academy (DCPA), and annual program offered by the Police Departments Training Unit, is designed to acquaint people with the activities of their local police department.

The DCPA provides its citizens an opportunity to participate in eight weeks of both classroom and field training, regarding the various responsibilities facing police officers. Activities include a tour of the station, involvement in criminal investigations, and traffic enforcement.

The academy is open to all who live or work in Doral and will takes place Thursday nights beginning March 16, from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm, at the City of Doral Police Station. There will be a light dinner served at 6:15 pm prior to the start of each class.

Register now because space is limited. To apply, please visit the Police Department website to download and complete a release waiver form at www.cityofdoral.com/police.

For information, contact Sergeant Javier Delapaz via e-mail at at javier.delapaz@doralpd.com or call 305-593-6699 (ext. 2502). Applicants will be screened via a records-background clearance check before they are accepted into the academy.