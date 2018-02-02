Publix Opens at Downtown Doral as development’s only supermarket

The much anticipated Publix has officially opened its doors at Downtown Doral. As the area’s only grocery store at Downtown Doral, it now completes Downtown Doral’s 120-acre mixed-use urban shopping experience of 70 retail stores and restaurants.

“We determined that Publix would be the best supermarket for Downtown Doral residents because of its deluxe offerings and the fact that it is a home grown company committed to its local communities,” said Ana Codina Barlick, CEO of Codina Partners.

Publix will join other walkable amenities in the community including class-A offices, a dual-language charter school, a public park, and residential buildings and townhomes. Because of the demand for the award-winning elementary school at Downtown Doral, Codina Partners, the developers of Downtown Doral, are also bringing a 6-12 grade school to the community.

Luis Padilla serves as store manager and has 23 years of service with Publix. About 150 associates are employed at the store.

Following are highlights of the Downtown Doral Publix:

• The Publix Deli has associates available to assist customers during store hours and includes a full-service deli counter highlighting Boar’s Head meats and cheeses as well as traditional deli items including custom Publix subs, fried and rotisserie chicken, prepared fresh in store.

• The store’s deli also carries a large selection of freshly prepared foods created in-house daily. Customers may choose from a wide variety of chef-inspired appetizers, entrees, and side dishes at our Chef’s Selections counter. Specialties include Cedar Plank Salmon, Twice-Baked Potatoes and Grilled Asparagus with Vinaigrette and Bleu Cheese.

• In addition to a fresh salad bar, a soup bar offers four gourmet soups daily and a Hot Bar features Pan Asian favorites like Mongolian Beef, Sweet & Sour Chicken, Vegetable Lo-Mein and more. Sushi is also available and made fresh daily.

• Customers can visit the Café conveniently located near the deli and bakery, featuring popular favorites such as coffees, espressos, lattes and assorted pastries. There is a seating area and free Wi-Fi service available.

• The Produce Department carries both organic and conventionally grown fruit and vegetables, including a selection of exotic choices from around the world and the locally grown season’s best.

• The full-service floral department offers everything from the classic elegance of a dozen roses to bouquets bursting with fresh blooms to pots of lushly colored flowers.

• The Publix Bakery is a scratch bakery that offers an array of cakes, cookies, and pies as well wedding cakes made by skilled decorators and an assortment of breads and rolls made fresh daily.

• The Wine Department offers an expanded variety of premium and specialty wines from the U.S. and around the world, along with a large selection of champagnes and sparkling wines.

• “Apron’s Simple Meals” is a cooking demonstration station offering customers two recipes each week.

• A full-service Meat Department allows customers to have their order cut any way they like and trimmed to perfection. The case features a variety of fresh meats as well as ready to cook items prepared fresh in store daily.

• A full-service Seafood Department offers fresh seafood delivered throughout the week. It includes wild and farm-raised varieties of fresh fish as well as an extensive variety of shellfish options, including live lobster.

• With its Clinical Services Room, the full-service Pharmacy welcomes customers into a private area for immunizations, medication consultations, and point-of-care testing services.

Publix Store Number 1571 is located at 8455 NW 53rd Terrace, Doral, FL 33166. For information, call the main number at 305-594-5574; or the pharmacy at 305-341-2041. For store hours and more information, Visit http://www.publix.com/locations/1571-publix-at-downtown-doral.