Downtown Doral will soon boast a new Publix Super Market. With groundbreaking recently taking place, construction crews are moving along at the Publix Super Markets site directly west of Doral Government Center.

“Publix is the perfect grocery partner for Downtown Doral, where the live, work, play, learn offering comes to life,” said Ana Codina Barlick, CEO of Codina Partners, master developers of Downtown Doral. “Having the trusted grocer in our community will enhance the Downtown Doral lifestyle that embraces a pedestrian and bicycle friendly neighborhood.”

The Publix at Downtown Doral will include an enhanced selection of freshly prepared foods created in-house daily as well as a large selection of natural and organic foods. Aligning with all of Publix’s new store designs, this store is designed with LED lighting technology and energy-efficient refrigeration and air conditioning as part of the company’s commitment to sustainability.

“We are excited to serve our customers in Downtown Doral and continue providing premier service, quality products and value which our customers have come to expect from us,” said Kim Reynolds, Publix media and community relations manager.

Located on NW 53rd Terrace, Publix at Downtown Doral joins a host of carefully curated retailers operating in the community. Northeast of the Publix Super Markets site are The Shops of Downtown Doral, a retail center featuring Bulla Gastrobar, Dragonfly Izakaya & Fish Market, Giardino Gourmet Salad, Pisco y Nazca Ceviche Gastrobar, Robeks Juice, AT&T store, Cattiva Boutique, Continental Bank, Fortune International Realty, Skyros Sports, The Store, Sage Dental, The Ballet Boutique, Las Vegas Cuban Cuisine, Freddo, Georgio Ferrara Home Collection, The Spot Barbershop and The UPS Store.

