Rick Drew of Renter’s Warehouse of Doral (far right), which is one of the largest residential property management firms in the country (3905 NW 107 Ave., #304), mixes and mingles at ChamberSOUTH’s recent Networking Luncheon at the University of Miami. Pictured here with East Ridge Counselor Patricia Fajardo (l) and Diane Schiller of Community Newspapers, they were among 70 new and prospective members who gathered for the January event – part of the Chamber’s ongoing series of networking functions that happen the second Wednesday of every month at a different location in Coral Gables, South Miami, Kendall, and South-Dade.

Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business Click Here