The 2016-17 school year has been an absolutely spectacular one for the Interact Club of Ronald Reagan/Doral Senior High School. The club has participated in a variety of community-based events and has already begun to initiate local projects.

Recently, the club’s hard-working, dedicated officers finished a fundraising event for an organization known as Diveheart, which assists individuals with mental, physical, and emotional limitations in learning how to scuba dive and practice scuba therapy. Nearly 60 members piled into AMF Pembroke Pines Lanes on a recent Sunday morning to bowl with friends and family and support the incredible cause. The club is planning another fundraiser for this noteworthy organization on February 11 at the Pines Ice Arena from 1-5 p.m.

The Interact Club also has had the extreme honor of hosting a winter card/book drive for the Nicklaus Children’s Hospital. Hundreds of holiday cards were caringly prepared by members who devoted their time to staying after school and working on the project. They were subsequently delivered to the hospital to be distributed among the children. Books are still being collected by the club to be delivered at a later date.

As for other service contributions, Interact Club members have also volunteered their time with the Mack Cycle Miami Triathlon manning water booth stations for the athletes participating; the Ronald McDonald House of South Florida preparing lunches for the families temporarily residing there; and the City of Doral’s Relay for Life (and the prior fundraiser at Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza for the organization).

Aside from the upcoming Diveheart fundraiser, future events include: tentative participation in the Coconut Grove Arts Festival, Florida International University’s Relay for Life Event, and an Adopt-the-Road street cleanup on March 4.

The RR Interact Club is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Doral.