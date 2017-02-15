

Expect Rusty Bucket’s dedication to the community to shine through during its opening day Feb. 23 as the new restaurant and tavern is donating 20 percent of its opening-day proceeds to the Irie Foundation. This location, at 3535 NE 83 Ave. in CityPlace Doral, is the Ohio-based chain’s first foray into the South Florida market.

Irie Foundation is a local organization seeking to empower at-risk youth to lead productive lives through cultural experiences, educational initiatives mentorship programs, and scholarship opportunities.

“We’re committed to the growth of the communities in which we serve,” said Rusty Bucket Doral’s General Manager Eddie Garcia. “It’s our mission to provide support to the community’s youth and we are excited to establish a relationship with an organization as driven and passionate as the Irie Foundation.” Rusty Bucket is a nationally-recognized brand headquartered in

Founded by renowned disc jockey, DJ Irie, the Irie Foundation was established in an effort to provide South Florida’s troubled youth with opportunities they may not otherwise have available to them. By approaching the Foundation with the same unyielding passion, energy and commitment that has allowed his career to thrive, Irie and his team continue to expand.

“The Irie Foundation is always looking to partner with people and companies who share our mission and passion,” explained Irie Foundation Director of Operations and Program Kyle Post. “We are excited to partner with the Rusty Bucket, and look forward to having fun, making a difference, and forming a great, long-lasting relationship.”

Rusty Bucket’s 5,200 square-foot Doral restaurant will have interior seating for 229, including 77 seats in the bar area, which is a perfect place for guests to relax after work on the weekends, meet business colleagues, or catch part of a sporting event on TV. The main dining area will seat 82 and showcases modern, comfortable furnishings with soft finishes and a warm atmosphere. A private dining room will seat a total of 22 guests to accommodate business, social and community gatherings. The restaurant will also feature garage doors that open to a patio for an outdoor dining experience seating 48 guests.

Rusty Bucket will be open daily for lunch and dinner and will have a Happy Hour menu available Monday through Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. in the bar area with specially-priced menu items. Rusty Bucket also serves brunch every Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information about Rusty Bucket Restaurant & Tavern visit MyRustyBucket.com or call 614-621-1105.

The Irie Foundation follows the young people it serves from middle school, through high school, and beyond, ultimately aiming to inspire students to graduate, pursue higher education, and aspire towards developing into successful adults. For more information visit www.iriefoundation.org.

For more information on CityPlace Doral, visit www.cityplacedoral.com.