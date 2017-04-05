Rusty Bucket’s dedication to the community shined through on opening day as the new restaurant and tavern in CityPlace Doral donated a portion of their opening-day proceeds to the Irie Foundation, a local organization that helps at-risk youth. Showing off his amazing fare to news media gathered at the grand opening are (r to l) Rusty Bucket Director Executive Chef Josh Yosick and General Manager Eddie Garcia.

Rusty Bucket’s 5,200 square-foot Doral restaurant is located at 3535 NE 83 Ave. For information, visit MyRustyBucket.com. For information on CityPlace Doral, visit www.cityplacedoral.com