Sandra Gonzalez Appointed to BASF Board

Sandra Gonzalez of Miami-based Adonel Concrete was appointed to the Board of Directors of the Builders Association of South Florida (BASF).

Gonzalez, who is sales account manager at Adonel Concrete and oversees the company’s community service program, has held numerous positions while at Adonel. She lives in Hialeah with her husband and two children.

Since 1944, the BASF has represented South Florida’s building industry by maintaining high standards in building through service to its membership and the general public. It has been the leading legislative voice for developers, contractors, and affiliated business professionals in Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties. It is also the local chapter of the Florida Home Builders Association (FHBA) and the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) with over 300,000 members nationwide. For more information, visit http://basfonline.org.

Founded in 1984 by Luis Garcia, Adonel Concrete maintains 15 concrete plants, two block plants and a distribution center in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach and Fort Pierce. In 2010, Adonel expanded its operations to Haiti where it now operates three plants. Adonel has nearly 300 employees and a fleet of 180 trucks.