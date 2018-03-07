School Board Member Castillo hosts ABC meeting in Doral

At her Feb. 13, Attendance Boundary Committee (ABC) community meeting in the City of Doral, Miami-Dade County School Board Member-District 5 Susie V. Castillo discussed there will be no attendance boundary changes for the upcoming 2018-19 school year.

However, with the planned opening of two new Miami-Dade County Public schools in the City of Doral during the 2019-2020 school year, she emphasized it is still important for the community to remain involved in the ABC process as these future changes draw near.

“Keeping our parents and community well informed and involved will help us develop recommendations for boundary changes that work for the entire community,” said Castillo. “I can’t stress how important it will be that our parents participate in next year’s boundary changes.”

Community meetings will be scheduled next year when parents and administrators will be developing new school boundaries to be approved by the School Board and implemented for the 2019-20 school year.

For information visit www.district5.dadeschools.net or call the School Board Main office at 305-995-1000.