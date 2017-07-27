Senator Villas is a sure sign Souto is keeping promises on community projects





West Dade is getting well deserved improvements along the Bird Road corridor, thanks to Miami-Dade County Commissioner Javier Souto of District 10.

Souto stays motivated as he meets campaign promises on such community projects and is now gratified. His challenges met along this road has garnered support for campaign promises on community projects and is now pleased several of his ambitious goals are now coming to fruition – with the construction Senator Villas leading the way.

At the July 19 groundbreaking ceremony, the project’s Lead Architect Armando Rizo of Mateau Architecture outlined details of the development. To begin, Armando said the design of the 23-unit residential apartment facility will provide what he termed “the highest standards of comfort and convenience in every aspect of its development.” Senator Villas Apartments is a 12-unit building with about 26 spaces for bus users on Bird Road between SW 89th Court and 89th Avenue. The project also includes a senior community center.

The complex is the crowned development for the community, aptly named Senator Villas – an homage to Souto’s long and successful political career, having served as a Florida State Senator in 1988 and again in 1990. Presently he has served in the District 10 seat as a Miami-Dade County Commission since 1993.

Furthermore significant developments of equal priority to Bird Road community residents being implemented are extension of sidewalks of Bird Road, minimizing impact of UV rays, and art features in public spaces.

An extension of the sidewalks of Bird Road into a generous 20 feet in width provides safety to pedestrians able to benefit from a well planned canopy of trees placed along the sidewalk for shade from the forceful Miami sun.

Additionally, a new transit-bus shelter will be installed to subside the impact of UV rays on Miami-Dade’s citizens. The shelter will have a spacious garden and a covered terrace that will reduce discomfort and the potential risk of skin cancer especially for the people often waiting in the blistering sun for the bus.

Recently, the lack of cultural art has been a common complaint. An initiative to feed the art scene along Bird Road now plans to put art in public spaces along the busy thoroughfare. It is currently not known whether there will be a board to take admissions of young artists. However, Community Newspapers will tell you when the decision is made.

Everything considered, the development portfolio for this year will renovate the aesthetic of Bird Road and ripen cultural pulp. Bird Road’s roots run deep in Cuban migration of the late 20th century bringing appreciated Latin flare to Miami. Currently, the Cuban-Americans of Miami are the city’s primary cultural benefactor, opening many of the shops found among Bird Road.

Commissioner Souto will run for his last term towards the end of this year, near the same time that his development projects will reach fruition. His term was dominated by the complications of garnering support for his development projects, but now will end in hard-earned triumph. With an extra term, Commissioner Souto seeks to bring productive projects to Miami-Dade County while heralding his completed developments.