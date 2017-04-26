This slideshow requires JavaScript.

On Thursday, May 4th, Divine Savior Academy will host its annual Shark Shootout Golf Tournament, an annual event that raises money for the school’s athletic programs. Hosted on Trump National Doral’s Golden Palm Course, the tournament welcomes school supporters and business sponsors from all over South Florida.

Proceeds from this year’s Shark Shootout benefit Divine Savior Academy’s athletic program, specifically unbudgeted projects. Athletic Director Dan Unke, comments, “Divine Savior strives to keep tuition as low as possible. While our athletic programs are fully funded by tuition, expenses like locker room upgrades and weight room television systems are not covered. As a school dedicated to excellence, we want to give our athletes an “above and beyond” experience while keeping tuition affordable. Raising money through events like the Shark Shootout accomplishes both goals.”

Everyone is welcome to attend the May 4th event. The itinerary begins at 7:00 a.m. with registration, pre-round putting, and driving range practice. The tournament kicks off at 8:15 a.m. with a shotgun start and team scramble tournament format.

After 18 holes on the Trump National Doral course, the day concludes with a post-round meal, awards, raffle prizes, and a silent auction at the Trump National Clubhouse. In past years, silent auction items included Dolphins tickets with Club Liv access, Cirque du Soleil tickets, and autographed Miami Heat memorabilia.

Registration and more information is available at Divine Savior’s school offices located at 10311 NW 58th Street in Doral. Participants can register as single players or foursomes, while businesses can participate as sponsors that receive advertising.

“The Shark Shootout is a great opportunity to come together as a community and as a school to support our youth. Not only is it a good cause, but the tournament is also a lot of fun!” comments President, Carlos Leyrer.

Divine Savior Academy is the only private Christian school in Doral, Florida. The Academy has 850 students enrolled in Pre-K3 through 12th grade. For more information about the Shark Shootout, please visit the school at 10311 58th Street in Doral or contact Athletic Director, Dan Unke at dan.unke@dslca.org or 305-597-4545.