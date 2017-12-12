Sled into CityPlace for a Santa visit, Dec. 16

CityPlace Doral is inviting guests to have lunch with Santa Claus on Saturday, Dec. 16, from noon to 1:30 p.m. at City Works Eatery & Pour House. Children also will be able to write Santa letters and enjoy story time at the event.

As a follow-up to the lunch with Santa, children will also be able to enjoy a visit and take photos with Mr. Claus on the plaza between 1:30 and 3 p.m.

CityPlace Doral is a master-planned complex nestled in the dynamic employment center of Doral, combining the vision of world-renowned architects, designers, and artists to create an upscale area of living, dining, entertainment and shopping in one of South Florida’s fastest growing cities.

Start the season off right by visiting Santa at CityPlace Doral by visiting http://www.cityplacedoral.com/events/lunch-with-santa/.

CityPlace Doral is located at 8300 NW 36th St., Doral, FL, 33166.