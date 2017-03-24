Known as one of the nation’s fastest growing, award-winning gourmet burger concepts, BurgerFi will flip open its doors for business in City Place Doral on March 6 at 11 a.m., located at 3530 NW 83rd Avenue.

Known for delivering the all-natural burger experience in a fast-casual environment, the restaurant has a commitment to quality food that ensures no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals, or additives are ever used. In addition to using Angus beef that is humanely raised and sustainably farmed, all recipes are created from natural, fresh ingredients.

To celebrate, BurgerFi will host a grand opening celebration alongside Y-100 with a live radio remote and street team giveaways on March 11 from noon to 2 p.m. Additionally, the first 25 guests in line will receive a free BurgerFi Cheeseburger, regular fires and a freestyle soda.

“We are thrilled to be opening our fifth location in the heart of City Place Doral and to introduce the community to our unrivaled better burger offerings in a fun, family dining experience” said Daniel Falcone. “We look forward to continuing to expand our South Florida footprint and bringing our modern twist to great-tasting food to other surrounding communities as well.”

The 2,400-square-foot restaurant has a seating capacity for approximately 55 patrons inside their dining room and patio seating for 24. The space also features various eco-friendly elements including:

• Picnic and four-top tables made from over 700,000 upcycled milk jugs.

• Industrial-style chairs with select red chairs made of 111 upcycled Coca-Cola bottles.

• Wood panel walls made from the most renewable timber available.

• A 10-ft fan that consumes 88 percent less energy.

• 100 percent recycled paper countertops.

• 100 percent energy efficient LED lighting.

The restaurant will serve various wines and local craft beer including La Rubia from Wynwood Brewing Company and Hop Gun IPA from Funky Buddha Brewery.

BurgerFi’s offerings feature chef-driven menu items, including their made-in-house VegeFi burger, Vienna hot dogs with all the fixings, fresh hand-cut fries and onion rings served with housemade sauces, frozen custard, natural sugar cane sodas, and a variety of craft burgers.

The Doral location will serve lunch and dinner Sunday – Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Friday – Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. For more information, please visit www.burgerfi.com.