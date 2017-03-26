A few more ingredients in McDonald’s famed slogan recently joined the list in Doral: “Two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions on a sesame seed bun” now comes with community collaboration, community confidence, and communication.

Add to that a side of coffee as members of the City of Doral Police Department and community members recently attended a recent “Coffee with a Cop” event at Mc Donald’s (9501 NW 41 St.).

It was wonderful showing of the importance of strong ties between the public and public servants, as Chief of Police Donald W. De Lucca and his command staff gathered to answer questions and talk with residents. Talk about serving the community in a great way!