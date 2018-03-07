‘Spring into Action’ conference for translators and interpreters offers early-bird rate

A total of 35 lectures and/or workshops will be presented by a wide range of highly specialized and renowned speakers from the US, Europe, and Latin America.

Organizers say this event is an exceptional opportunity for professionals in the field of translation and interpretation to enhance their professional development and obtain a significant number of educational credits at a fee that is a fraction of what a convention of this caliber normally costs.

The event also promises to provide a one-of-a-kind opportunity to network with keynote speakers Palabras Mayores (see www.palabrasmayores.org) and to acquire a vast amount of information from many other prominent experts in their fields.

For information and to register, visit www.springintoaction.info and take advantage of the “early bird” rate of $175 (for the full three-day event). Members of the Association of Translators and Interpreters of Florida get an even deeper discount if they are a current or have recently renewed their ATIF membership.

FIU’s Modesto A. Maidique Campus (MMC) is located at 11200 SW 8th Street, Miami, Florida 33199.