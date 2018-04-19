Strong Product, Strong Demand

How a Properly Engineered Product Can Boost Your Profit Margins
May 10th, 2018 | 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
Please Register At The Link Below:
http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?oeidk=a07efalpuk01e407ce4&llr=niazh9cab
How do designers generate ideas? Where do ideas come from? A finished product is a combination of form, function, and user experience…
Werner Blumenthal will walk you through what it takes to get from initial concepts to viable, scalable, and optimized product ready for market.
Learn what you should focus on and how seemingly small details can really affect not only product performance… but more importantly, your bottom line. Launching a product from scratch requires the coordination of a lot of moving parts. Before embarking on this journey learn to think, create and eventually succeed by stacking the odds in your favor. This seminar will summarize the process from design to product fabrication.
Topics:
- Idea Workshop
- Traditional Product Development
- Conceptual Design vs Engineering Design
- Test & Validation of Design, Digitally
- Design Optimization
- Business strategies for manufacturing
Ideal For Businesses or Individuals who:
- Are looking to launch a product?
- Refine an existing product to reduce costs or improve overall product performance?
- Looking for manufacturing options?
- Looking to raise funds to launch a product?
- Are Design professionals looking to network?
- Are Inventors who need help getting their prototype to mass production
- Are Engineering professionals
- Company Directors looking to outsource their engineering and product development
- Anyone interested in product development, design and manufacturing…
Speaker: Werner Blumenthal – Founder and CEO WB Engineering
When: Thursday, May 10, 2018 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM EDT
Where: The Doral Chamber of Commerce
2900 NW 112th Ave
Unit 1
Doral, FL 33172
Contact
Cristina Sarmiento
The Doral Chamber of Commerce
305-477-7600
cristina@doralchamber.com
For Questions about the Workshop Contact:
Leonardo Ontiveros
Marketing and e-Business System Coordinator
(305) 756-4401 Ext 112 | www.wb-3d.com | #wb3d
leonardo.ontiveros@wb-3d.com
Please Register At The Link Below:
http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?oeidk=a07efalpuk01e407ce4&llr=niazh9cab
Be the first to comment on "Strong Product, Strong Demand"