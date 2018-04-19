Strong Product, Strong Demand

How a Properly Engineered Product Can Boost Your Profit Margins

May 10th, 2018 | 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Please Register At The Link Below:

http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?oeidk=a07efalpuk01e407ce4&llr=niazh9cab

How do designers generate ideas? Where do ideas come from? A finished product is a combination of form, function, and user experience…

Werner Blumenthal will walk you through what it takes to get from initial concepts to viable, scalable, and optimized product ready for market.

Learn what you should focus on and how seemingly small details can really affect not only product performance… but more importantly, your bottom line. Launching a product from scratch requires the coordination of a lot of moving parts. Before embarking on this journey learn to think, create and eventually succeed by stacking the odds in your favor. This seminar will summarize the process from design to product fabrication.

Topics:

Idea Workshop

Traditional Product Development

Conceptual Design vs Engineering Design

Test & Validation of Design, Digitally

Design Optimization

Business strategies for manufacturing

Ideal For Businesses or Individuals who:

Are looking to launch a product?

Refine an existing product to reduce costs or improve overall product performance?

Looking for manufacturing options?

Looking to raise funds to launch a product?

Are Design professionals looking to network?

Are Inventors who need help getting their prototype to mass production

Are Engineering professionals

Company Directors looking to outsource their engineering and product development

Anyone interested in product development, design and manufacturing…

Speaker: Werner Blumenthal – Founder and CEO WB Engineering

When: Thursday, May 10, 2018 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM EDT

Where: The Doral Chamber of Commerce

2900 NW 112th Ave

Unit 1

Doral, FL 33172

Contact

Cristina Sarmiento

The Doral Chamber of Commerce

305-477-7600

cristina@doralchamber.com

For Questions about the Workshop Contact:

Leonardo Ontiveros

Marketing and e-Business System Coordinator

(305) 756-4401 Ext 112 | www.wb-3d.com | #wb3d

leonardo.ontiveros@wb-3d.com

Please Register At The Link Below:

http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?oeidk=a07efalpuk01e407ce4&llr=niazh9cab