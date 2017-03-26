Simon, a global leader in retail real estate, recently announced that Alex And Ani, New York & Company and Shoe Palace will join the retail mix at Miami International Mall this year.

Alex And Ani will open in April next to Victoria’s Secret. Known for meaningful, eco-conscious jewelry and accessories that positively empower and connect humanity, they share a passion for the well-being of our planet, our communities, and our individual paths. All Alex

And Ani products are proudly designed and crafted in America.

New York & Company will open a pop-up store near center court in March. A leading specialty manufacturer and retailer of women’s fashion apparel and accessories, New York & Company provides women with modern, wear to work solutions that are multi-functional at affordable prices.

Shoe Palace will open in May in the Macy’s Women’s Wing. Family run since 1993, Shoe Palace is one of the most-trusted athletic footwear and apparel retail chains in the United States.

Additionally, Uniform Advantage will relocate to the Macy’s Women’s Corridor, opening in April.

“We are always looking for opportunities to enhance the Doral shopping experience for locals and tourists alike,” said Sara Valega, area director of marketing. “We are thrilled to offer these stylish concepts to our loyal customers.”

Miami International Mall is a premiere family-friendly international shopping experience located in Doral, Fla. Spanning more than 1 million square feet, the mall is home to select retailers like Macy’s The Women’s and Kid’s Store, Macy’s Men’s and Home, jcpenney, Kohl’s, Sears, and H&M. Additionally, MIM features 22 two eateries and more than 140 of the latest retail and fashion brands.

The mall is located at 1455 NW 107th Avenue in close proximity to the Miami International Airport, and is open Mon. through Sat., 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sun., 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, please call the management office at (305) 593-1775 or visit www.simon.com.

Simon is a global leader in retail real estate ownership, management, and development and an S&P100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our industry-leading retail properties and investments across North America, Europe, and Asia provide shopping experiences for millions of consumers every day and generate billions in annual retail sales. For more information, visit www.simon.com.