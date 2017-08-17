Tint World opens 14th Florida store in Doral

Tint World Automotive Styling Centers, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, has opened a new location in Doral.

Owned and operated by Udi Naccache, an electronics expert and former Senior Airman in the Air Force

The new store is the 14th Tint World location in the state and will provide residents with a variety of services, including mobile electronics and car stereo upgrades, vehicle customization, automotive, residential and commercial window film, as well as marine audio and styling.

“Basically anything with a wire or computer on an aircraft, Udi has worked with it,” said Charles J. Bonfiglio, Tint World CEO. “That kind of electronic experience goes a long way in opening up an automotive customization shop. I have no doubt his skills will translate well to this industry and that he’ll be able to offer residents of Doral a unique automotive styling and customization experience.”

Naccache worked nearly 20 years in the airline industry as an avionics engineer before deciding to open up his own business.

“Tint World was a perfect fit from an electronics standpoint,” said Naccache. “That’s what originally attracted me to the business, but it was meeting with the Tint World® corporate team that solidified my decision to open up my own store. Once I saw their passion for the industry, and their extensive knowledge on how to run a profitable business, I knew Tint World® was for me.”

Without any formal business ownership experience, Naccache was impressed with the detail that went into his three week corporate training.

“They covered every avenue that a non-business guy would ask, without having to ask,” said Naccache. “I gained a lot of insight into the different aspects of running a business, from how to hire people to how to handle marketing and sales. I’m excited to finally be open and to offer the residents of Doral a place where they can have all of their automotive styling and customization needs handled in a professional, customer-oriented environment.”

The all-new Tint World Doral store is located at 2178 NW 87th Ave., Doral, FL 33172 and is open Monday through Saturday. To find out more, call 305-424-8453.

Tint World Automotive Styling Centers offer sales and installation of mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, auto accessories, custom wheels and tire packages, detailing services, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

To find out more, please visit tintworld.com and tintworldfranchise.com.