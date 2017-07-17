Upcoming Doral Chamber Events…

Secrets to Creating YOUniversal Success

Come share a morning with like-minded positive people who want to discover and share their path to stratospheric success.

This will not only be a great networking opportunity but you will learn how to network effectively and efficiently to build those mutually beneficial relationships which are going to last and help you and everyone in your network grow your businesses.

9:00 AM to 11:00 AM | Thursday, July 20, 2017