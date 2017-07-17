|
Upcoming Doral Chamber Events
Continuing 2017 with Practical and AMAZING events!
|
Get ready for this week’s Amazing events! Join us for the Open House of the Attorney Marketing Annex, our mastery SEO and Social Media Courses, plus many more exciting events created to help you grow your business!
I hope to see you at one or more of our Exciting DCC events in July! RSVP Today!
Manny Sarmiento – CEO
Doral Chamber of Commerce, Inc.
|
Search Engine Optimization DIY-SEO(TM) Seminar
|
Secrets to Creating YOUniversal Success
Come share a morning with like-minded positive people who want to discover and share their path to stratospheric success.
This will not only be a great networking opportunity but you will learn how to network effectively and efficiently to build those mutually beneficial relationships which are going to last and help you and everyone in your network grow your businesses.
9:00 AM to 11:00 AM | Thursday, July 20, 2017
|
Attorney Marketing Annex Open House Networking Breakfast
The ATTORNEY MARKETING ANNEX(AMA) grew out of the realization that most attorneys receive most of their clients as referrals from other attorneys.
It is the perfect venue to further your professional relationships and grow your law practice through networking, referrals, and marketing with other lawyers in the Doral and Miami Area. Membership is limited to only lawyers and limited professionals (subject to approval by AMA members).
Speaker: Adiagnis S. Morales, Esq. from RG Law Group, P.A.
Location: Icebox at Cityplace Doral!
7:30 AM to 9:00 AM | Friday, July 21, 2017
|
WordPress Training Courses
Learn how to use WordPress to create a website, including themes, plug-ins, hosting and uploading websites to your ISP host. Hands-on, live instructor training in Miami (Doral), FL.
8:30 AM to 5:00 PM | Saturday, July 22, 2017
|
MASTERMIND STRATEGY MEETING
Designed as mentoring meeting, we have joined forces with some of our Power DCC members to help you each other grow their network!
We want to be the catalyst to building your business network!
If you trust us with your membership commitment, we trust you with our recipe for success!
*This is a exclusive event, Doral Chamber Members and INVITE ONLY. Please call for an invitation.
9:00 AM to 11:00 AM | Thursday, July 27, 2017
|
QuickBooks Training Courses
1-Day Live Quickbooks class in English and in Spanish! Easy to Learn, Easy to Use, Easy to Set Up. Organize All Your Business Finances. Manage Customer, Vendors & Employees. Print Checks, Pay Bills, Track Expenses. Get a Snapshot of Your Company’s Finances.
8:30 AM to 5:00 PM | July 29st, 2017 Spanish |
8:30 AM to 5:00 PM | August 12, 2017 English |
|
StartUp Doral ™ Presents: How Businesses can Effectively Connect with Customers
City of Doral & Doral Chamber “How to Start and Run a Successful Business in Doral”1st Thursday of every Month!
Today’s Workshop:
9:00 am – 10:00: Networking and City of Doral Staff
10:00 am – 11:00 am: “How Businesses can Effectively Connect with Customers”
9:00 AM to 11:00 AM | Thursday, August 3rd, 2017
|
Social Media Marketing Strategies for Business
Understand why you must start using Social Media Marketing. Participants will learn what Social Media Marketing (SMM) is, and the following tools: Blogs, Google+, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, Pinterest, Instagram and others.
8:30 AM to 12:30 PM | Tuesday, August 1st, 2017
|
DCC Backpack Drive Event!
The Doral Chamber of Commerce understands the financial strain that can be placed on many South Florida families when it comes to providing the proper and necessary tools for their children to attend school. The average total for back-to-school supplies may cost a family up to $443 (National Retail Federation).
Our goal is to provide completely filled, Pre-K to 12th Grade backpacks to children in the community who cannot afford the needed supplies required as they return to school.
Distribution Day:
Thursday, August 10th, 2017 | 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM | Food and Drinks Provided!
|
|
Be the first to comment on "Upcoming Doral Chamber Events…"