The invitation-only forum features several healthcare experts who will share their knowledge, expertise, and concerns regarding the movement to repeal of Obamacare. The conference is being billed as “the ultimate Q&A about healthcare under a Trump presidency.”

“President Trump has promised that healthcare will be better for small businesses under his administration, much better, and for less money – which I am sure everyone agrees is an excellent combination,” says MCC President & Founder Doug Mayorga.

“However, small businesses need definitive information and direction with regard to the emerging state of healthcare across the Southeast, particularly in South Florida,” Mayorga added. “While we support improvements to the Affordable Care Act, we believe it’s crucial to uphold the law in full. Efforts to repeal or undermine the healthcare law will only create instability in the market, create confusion, and make it more difficult for small employers and self-employed entrepreneurs to gain coverage.”

The MCC forum, closed to the public, takes place at the world-class Intercontinental at Doral Miami, March 10, 9 am – 2:30 pm. The program brings together leading U.S. government figures overseeing new developments in healthcare, corporate executives, regulators, healthcare providers, minority business owners, and technology/solutions providers. Attendees will share and explore new ways to advance and enhance business development and discover new opportunities in the delivery of healthcare.

Agenda – Friday, March 10:

09:00 am – Registration & coffee

09:10 am – Opening remarks: Forum Chair Doug Mayorga

09:15 am – Forum: “Healthcare Insurance, Navigating the Changing Landscape, & Marketplace Trends”

10:30 am – Forum: “The Changing Face of Healthcare & Innovation”

11:30 am – Morning refreshments & networking

12:00 pm – General Session/Lunch & Keynote Address: “Challenges in Healthcare”

01:45 pm – Roundtables: Healthcare Insurance/Tax Advance for Employers

02:15 pm – Closing remarks

About the 2017 Forum:

This forum is attracting the largest and most diverse network of stakeholders and minority leaders from the healthcare industry who are interested in healthcare policy under the Trump Administration and new developments in the industry. Attendees include corporate executives and employers, as well as representatives of advocacy groups, healthcare organizations, public health, minority businesses, hospitals and medical centers, insurance firms, and government.

About the Minority Chamber of Commerce :

An independent, membership-driven nationwide organization focusing on solving the biggest problems facing minority small businesses today. Since 2000, MCC has actively engaged small business owners, professionals and policymakers in support of public-policy solutions, and has delivered information and resources to members interested in driving a strong economy. MCC regularly engages its network of 50,000 small business owners, along with its formal strategic partnership program of nearly 150 large corporations, to reach more than 500,000 minority entrepreneurs at the local, national, and international levels. MCC’s extensive programs and events help educate and inform policymakers, the news media, and other stakeholders on key issues impacting minority small businesses, professionals, and freelancers, including access to procurement – contracts with supplier diversity, capital, taxes, healthcare, and retirement, entrepreneurship, and workforce development.

