Value Store It expansion signals continued growth in Doral market

Value Store It Self Storage continues to make news around South Florida by entering new communities – and most recently, by growing the footprint of its existing high-volume site in Doral at 5900 NW 102nd Ave.

On Jan. 18, Value Store It Doral held a ceremonious ribbon cutting to celebrate the grand re-opening of the facility following completion of its 50,000 square-foot expansion.

Several notable guests such as Doral Mayor J.C. Bermudez, Manny Sarmiento of the Doral Chamber of Commerce, and local business owners participated in the celebration hosted by Value Store It staff and executives, including Value Store It VP of Operations Bryan Lekas.

Value Store It continues to demonstrate how it values the community around its Doral facility, as the festive grand opening included a catered layout of delicious food, including a range of desserts – and a Visa gift-card giveaway for attendees who entered their business cards into the raffle.

“With all the rapid development happening in Doral, from houses to condos, to retail stores, and schools, our previous facility was maxed out,” Lekas noted. “So this is very good news for the community.”

This new and improved facility touts five floors of storage and the latest technology to secure tenants’ storage. Amenities include climate-controlled secured storage, which is certainly the best ways to protect valuables from debris, water damage, and other potential damages that are typically incurred by Miami’s tropical climate.

Tenants are able to access their storage units at anytime, seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., including holidays.

The event was successful in showcasing the Value Store It expansion in Doral. After the ribbon cutting, facility tours were given, allowing attendees and future tenants the opportunity to get a better sense of the overall features and services the company offers in such as densely populated area such as Doral.

Value Store It’s Doral location can be found at 5900 NW 102nd Ave Doral, FL 33178. For information call (305) 592-4455 or visit www.valuestoreit.com.