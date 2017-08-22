VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE TO VISIT DORAL, FLORIDA

On Wednesday, August 23, Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Doral, Florida to meet with members of the Venezuelan exile community, recent Venezuelan migrants, other local leaders and officials about the continuing devastation and unrest in Venezuela. The Vice President, joined by Governor Rick Scott, Senator Marco Rubio and Congressman Mario Díaz-Balart, will participate in a listening session with Venezuelan migrants and community leaders at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. The Vice President will conclude his visit with formal remarks to the community.