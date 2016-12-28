Miami Rescue Mission awarded the Miami Job Corps Center “Volunteer Group of the Month” for November 2016. Students and staff from Miami Job Corps Center served in the kitchen in the Center for Men. The award read “Congratulations on being volunteer group of the month. We here at Miami Rescue Mission would just like to thank you for all that you do. You have been a blessing to so many men who are inspiring to become greater in every area of their life. Your servitude does not go unrecognized. We honor and applaud Miami Job Corps. Thank you!” Accepting the award were caring Job Corps students together with Mr. Gary Leak, Student Personnel Officer at Miami Job Corps Center.

The Miami Rescue Mission (MRM) was founded in 1922 and is one of the oldest and largest providers of vital services to the homeless in the South Florida community. MRM has continued to expand its services as it follows its commitment to serve the economically and socially disenfranchised of our communities. There are several Centers throughout South Florida. The target populations include the poor, needy, and homeless of South Florida. The mission is to transform the lives of homeless men, women and children through comprehensive residential programs to effect lasting change and empower them to be productive members of society. The Vision is: No One is Homeless.

Miami Job Corps Center, operated by ResCare for the U.S. Department of Labor, offers Career Technical Training in the following fields: Building Construction Technology, Carpentry, Painting, Computer Technician, Culinary Arts, Office Administration and Health Occupations.

For income-eligible young people ages 16-24 ready to work toward a successful future, Job Corps’ FREE education and career training program is a great place to start. For more information, contact Miami Job Corps Center at 305-620-3118.