Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

Watch Party to Support Doral Singer in the “America’s Got Talent” Quarterfinals!

By: Maggie Santos |August 28, 2017

Angelina Green

Angelina Green

On August 29, 2017, Doral will come together to support resident and singing extraordinaire, Angelina Green, at a watch party at Carolina Ale House. The community will be cheering on the young star when she appear on the “America’s Got Talent” stage for Season 12 of the NBC reality competition this Tuesday at 8 p.m.

The 13-year old received the Golden Buzzer from Heidi Klum on “America’s Got Talent” back in July when she shocked the audience with a power rendition of “I’ll Stand By You”.

Angelina Green: 13-Year-Old Singer Earns Golden Buzzer

Since then she has had an outpour of support, especially from her Doral family, even having a day proclaimed for her by the City’s Mayor and Council and singing at events.

WHAT:

Watch party for “America’s Got Talent” Contestant

WHEN:

August 29, 2017, 8:00 p.m.

WHERE:

Carolina Ale House, 8669 NW 36th St, Doral, FL 33166

MEDIA CONTACT:

Maggie Santos 305-409-9762 or Maggie.Santos@cityofdoral.com

AG party-min

Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business

Click Here
Print Friendly

Be the first to comment on "Watch Party to Support Doral Singer in the “America’s Got Talent” Quarterfinals!"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*