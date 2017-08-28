Watch Party to Support Doral Singer in the “America’s Got Talent” Quarterfinals!

On August 29, 2017, Doral will come together to support resident and singing extraordinaire, Angelina Green, at a watch party at Carolina Ale House. The community will be cheering on the young star when she appear on the “America’s Got Talent” stage for Season 12 of the NBC reality competition this Tuesday at 8 p.m.

The 13-year old received the Golden Buzzer from Heidi Klum on “America’s Got Talent” back in July when she shocked the audience with a power rendition of “I’ll Stand By You”.

Angelina Green: 13-Year-Old Singer Earns Golden Buzzer

Since then she has had an outpour of support, especially from her Doral family, even having a day proclaimed for her by the City’s Mayor and Council and singing at events.

WHAT: Watch party for “America’s Got Talent” Contestant WHEN: August 29, 2017, 8:00 p.m. WHERE: Carolina Ale House, 8669 NW 36th St, Doral, FL 33166 MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Santos 305-409-9762 or Maggie.Santos@cityofdoral.com