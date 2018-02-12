WELLNESS WEDNESDAYS: 3rd Wednesday of every month, for “Step Up Your Health, Doral”

The City of Doral has partnered with Mind Body Social as part of Mayor Juan Carlos Bermudez’s health initiative, “Step Up Your Health, Doral”, to offer WELLNESS WEDNESDAYS. This will be a year-round series taking place on the 3rd Wednesday of every month. Events will be free to all, focused on health and wellness and hosted across Doral’s parks.

To reserve your spot, visit www.mindbodysocialevents.com

“This initiative is for the entire community to come together to achieve a healthier lifestyle for both the body and mind,” stated Mayor Bermudez. “Working together with valuable partners like Mind Body Social is instrumental in providing participants with excellent programs that will help reach our goals and become the City of a Billion Steps.”

From boxing with ex-MMA fighter Gabriel ‘Stunna” Varona and a full-body workout with VDA coach Vanessa De Agrela, to mommy-brunches, bubble-soccer and hikes with your pup, the Wellness Wednesday series is designed to have something for everyone.

“Mind Body Social was created with the sole purpose of making our lives, and the lives of the people around us better; providing opportunities to be mindful while having fun and connecting with our community through unique experiences” said co-founders Jose Antonio Hernandez & Luis Sanabria.

The Wednesday of Wellness series will be 100% supported through local business and national sponsors, whose mission is to bring wellness to their customers.

WHAT: “Step Up Your Health, Doral” Wellness Wednesday Series FREE Zumba session with Janettsy Chiszar with music by DJ Gringo WHEN: Wednesday, February 21st at 6:30pm WHERE: Downtown Doral Park, 8395 NW 53rd St, Doral